New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was never listed on an injury report for a concussion last season. The only games he missed were because of his four-game suspension related to Deflategate.

But on “CBS This Morning,” Giselle Bundchen, Brady’s wife, revealed Brady had a concussion last season.

Bundchen told Charlie Rose her and Brady don’t discuss concussions, but Brady has had them.

“I just have to say as a wife … football is not the most unaggressive sport,” Bundchen said in the interview, which aired Wednesday morning. “Football, he had, like, a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much — we don’t talk about. But he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that aggression all the time. That can’t be healthy for you, right?”

#NEW: @giseleofficial told @CharlieRose on @CBSThisMorning that Tom Brady had a concussion last year. “He does have concussions.” pic.twitter.com/K4B8ixDN9X

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 17, 2017

Brady wouldn’t be the first player to hide a concussion, but it’s particularly notable given his stature in the sport. As the NFL has tried to change its protocol over the years, this is the latest sign teams and players aren’t doing enough to reveal them.

It’s possible Brady hid his concussion from even the Patriots, but that’s not known at this time. The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in hot water in January when they revealed cornerback Richard Sherman played through a knee injury, but wasn’t listed on the injury report for it.

Teams are supposed to list every injury and update their status throughout the week. Failure to do so could result in fines and loss of draft picks.