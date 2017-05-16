The violent confrontation between pro-Kurdish protesters and Turkish security officials in Washington D.C., on Tuesday was a sight more like crackdowns in Turkey than the U.S., one witness told The Washington Times.

Ruken Isik, a pro-Kurdish activist, said she was with a group of about 15 other activists who routinely stage peaceful demonstrations in the capital against Turkish policies toward Kurds.

The demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Tuesday, where Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan was meeting with President Trump.

The group decided to move toward the Turkish residence in D.C. as Mr. Erdogan headed there after his meeting with Mr. Trump.

A video shot by Voice of America showed black-suited men attacking

protesters, knocking them down and kicking them while on the ground. Nine people were injured, and two people arrested.

Ms. Isik said she arrived after the violence had already broke out, needing to console the young daughter of one of the activists who was caught in the scuffle. Ms. Isik also had her 4-year-old son with her, expecting the days events to be peaceful.

“Suddenly, I saw black-suited body guards are running towards us. I tucked my son under my arm and started running,” Ms. Isik said in a phone call with The Washington Times.

She said her friend, Ceren Borazan, was violently grabbed by Turkish security officials who were trying to grab her. Ms. Isik confirmed her friends identity in a video circulating on Facebook showing two black-suited men grabbing Ms. Borazan by the throat before she is taken out of the video frame.

“We couldn’t imagine they would attack us on U.S. soil, we weren’t expecting this,” Ms. Isik said.

“This is happening in Turkey on a daily basis, and people are getting killed,” she added.