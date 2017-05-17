EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings will be able to hold training camp at their new headquarters as soon as next year.

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan will be completed soon after the Super Bowl, with a March 1 move-in date scheduled. The Vikings have a contract with Minnesota State University in Mankato for preseason practices through 2018, but chief operating officer Kevin Warren told reporters Wednesday that deal can be revisited in December.

Warren said a site switch would be logistically possible for 2018, but no decision has been made. The Vikings have trained in Mankato since 1966.

The Vikings have had their operations in Eden Prairie since 1981. They will have twice as much space, 277,000 square feet, at the new facility.

