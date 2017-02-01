It is a first. Boosted by considerable third-party success and a higher profile during the 2016 presidential election, the Libertarian Party has made a command decision to hire a full-time, experienced press secretary.

“This new staffer will be responsible for outreach to the press, building relationships with them, and helping get more media attention for the party and our candidates,” said executive director Wes Benedict, who has already fired up a fundraising outreach to make the hire possible.

“Achieving major media attention will help the national party grow, state parties grow, county parties grow, and increase the prestige of our candidates up and down the ballot,” he added.

Last year, the Libertarians also adopted an official motto: “The party of principle.”

Three libertarian presidential hopefuls were featured on both CNN and Fox News last year; the final nominee Gary Johnson got plenty of press on his own seeking to woo undecided or unaffiliated voters. He also won over 3 percent of the total vote according to final exit polls — with higher percentages in a number of key swing states like Michigan and Florida.

“This is one of the most critical investments of 2017, and an important part of laying the foundation for big things in upcoming elections,” Mr. Benedict noted.