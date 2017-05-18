One person is dead and 23 injured after a car crashed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York's Times Square Thursday.

The car plowed into steel barriers at 45th Street and 7th Avenue about noon before coming to a stop, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The New York City Police Department said the crash could be drug- or alcohol-related.

The driver, 26-year-old Bronx resident Richard Rojas, has two prior DWIs, police said. He has been taken into custody.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the man tried to flee the scene of the crash and punched a police officer before being apprehended.

Four of the 23 injured are in critical condition. New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a news conference that they are likely to survive.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is no indication the crash was an act of terror.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump “has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates.”