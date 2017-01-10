CBS will remain the TV home of the Army-Navy football game through 2028.

CBS Sports and the service academies on Thursday announced a 10-year agreement that extends the network’s media rights deal for the annual football rivalry game. The Army-Navy game has been aired on CBS every year since 1996.

“Army-Navy is more than a game, and it’s an honor to continue broadcasting this epic annual event,” CBS Sports Chairman said Sean McManus in a statement.

The new agreement starts in 2019.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with CBS,” Army athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “The Army-Navy game truly is America’s game, and CBS has done a tremendous job telling the stories of our cadets and midshipmen from coast to coast.”

In 2009, the game was moved to the second Saturday in December to make it the only Football Bowl Subdivision game scheduled for that day and the final major college football game before bowl season.

“Navy is proud of our relationship and this renewed commitment to our premier service academies and most especially the men and women who proudly serve our country,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said.

Last year’s Army-Navy game was the most watched in 24 years. Army broke a 14-game losing streak to Navy.

The 118th Army-Navy game is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army-Navy will be streamed on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports Network will continue to broadcast the Army-Navy basketball rivalry.

