RYE, N.Y. (AP) - A minor train derailment in Westchester County is causing delays on the Metro-North New Haven line.

The “slow-speed” derailment happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday near the Rye station.

An MTA spokeswoman says the westbound train carrying 185 passengers was approaching the station when five cars went off the tracks. She says the train remained upright and several passengers were treated at the scene for minor bumps and bruises.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

New Haven line trains continue to operate with delays of up to 60 minutes.