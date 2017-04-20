Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to depart Congress on June 30, Politico reported.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from Congress to return to the private sector. Mr. Chaffetz, a Republican, said at the time that the travel back-and-forth from his Utah district to Washington, D.C., was costly and hard on his family. His term ends in December of this year.

An early departure from Mr. Chaffetz would mean another special election added to the calendar, as well as a race to fill his post as chairman of the Oversight Committee.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, has been floated as a possible contender since losing the chairman post to Mr. Chaffetz back in 2014. Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, a close friend of Mr. Chaffetz, has also been pitched as a possibility. Both men currently sit on the committee.

Mr. Chaffetz recently threatened to subpoena documents concerning former FBI Director James B. Comey’s memo to President Trump concerning the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Chaffetz tweeted: “I have my subpoena pen ready.”

The congressman has been accused by his Democratic colleagues of not being aggressive in his committee’s probe of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Chaffetz has also called for Mr. Comey to testify before his committee next week.