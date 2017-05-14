The Democratic National Committee announced a major field investment into Jon Ossoff’s bid in Georgia’s special election.

The push will allow the state party to hire 10 new field organizers who will target voters that did not cast a ballot in the April 18 election. The field team will mainly aim at inclusivity to gain the support of minority groups, including outreach in multiple languages.

“The emerging coalition of African American, Latino, and AAPI voters in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District have been at the heart of the resistance and will be at the heart of Jon Ossoff’s victory in June,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

Mr. Ossoff’s campaign raised a record $8.3 million in the race, with the total money spent overall expected to be around $30 million between Mr. Ossoff and Karen Handel, the Republican contender. The race is still seen as very close with the two neck-and-neck in most polls leading up to the June 20 runoff.

The two are running to replace former Rep. Tom Price, who was selected by President Trump to head the Health and Human Services Department.

Money has poured into this race from both parties, and even celebrities, as it is seen as a referendum on Mr. Trump’s tenure so far. It is also among the only special election race Democrats have a strong shot of flipping from red to blue, which is part of their greater goal running up to the 2018 midterms.

“Our field program is centered around two core values of our party — every community must have a seat at the table, and we cannot take a single vote for granted,” said Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman DuBose Porter.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, also announced a major fundraising haul that they plan to put towards the build up of the midterm races.

The group raised a record $20 million since the start of the year, with the average donation being $18, the group reports. This beats their last off-year election record of $19.7 million.

This is compared to its counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, which raised a total of $46 million this year so far.