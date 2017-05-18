MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - The mayor of a southeast Iowa city is appealing her removal from office, saying her ousting by local officials is a “travesty” for voters who elected her.

The Muscatine Journal (http://bit.ly/2qvmKwv ) reports Diana Broderson filed a motion Tuesday that would delay the Muscatine City Council’s unanimous vote to remove her from office.

The petition asks the Muscatine District Court to overturn the decision and allow her to remain mayor until the matter is being resolved.

The City Council cited “willful misconduct” in last week’s decision to impeach Broderson. The council alleges Broderson contacted city staff without permission of the city administrator, violating a city code.

Broderson says that even if her impeachment is overturned, the decision likely won’t be made until after the November election.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for May 24.

