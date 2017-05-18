PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The mayor of Rhode Island’s biggest city says he will try to strip the indicted council president of his powers after he refused to step down.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said Wednesday he is directing the city’s lawyers to research ways to sideline Luis Aponte to ensure that he is president “in name only.”

Aponte was charged last week with embezzlement and misusing campaign funds. The Democrat is fighting the accusations and says stepping down would be an admission of guilt.

The council passed a vote of no confidence in him on Monday, 12-1, with Aponte himself casting the only vote against it.

Aponte is the second council member to be indicted in a year. Voters in Councilman Kevin Jackson’s ward recalled him from office after an embezzlement indictment. Jackson has maintained his innocence.