First lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she will accompany the president on their first foreign trip since taking office.

President Trump and the first lady are scheduled to depart Friday for a eight-day tour through the Middle East and Europe, including historic stops in homelands and holy sites of three major world religions.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” Mrs. Trump said. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

Mrs. Trump will accompany the president throughout each day of the journey, as well as participate in her own events, the White House said.

The president and first lady will make five stops: Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels and Sicily.

Mrs. Trump will attend spousal programs at the NATO meeting in Brussels and G-7 summit in Sicily. She will conclude the trip by delivering remarks to United States military personnel and families in Italy, said the White House.