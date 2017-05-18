ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved a new football performance center in Schembechler Hall, a $14.8 million project that includes renovations and additional space for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition.

The school says funding will come from planned athletic department resources and gifts.

Schembechler Hall, constructed in 1990, houses football training facilities.

