MOORE, Okla. (AP) - Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

In Moore, where seven children were killed when a deadly tornado struck the school in 2013, school officials dismissed school early and canceled all after-school and evening activities.

At the airport, spokeswoman Karen Carney said some flights were cancelled by early Thursday afternoon and airlines may cancel other flights to prevent extended delays or to avoid having aircraft damaged in high winds or hail.

Forecasters are warning of a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains, especially Oklahoma and Kansas. The Storm Prediction Center’s latest forecast predicts “strong, long-lived tornadoes” and softball-sized hail.