Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is preparing to brief the Senate behind closed doors on Thursday to try and explain the giant political mess that is the Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged meddling by Russia in last year’s presidential election.

On Thursday, Mr. Rosenstein stunned Washington — in a good way according to many leading lawmakers — by appointing former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead an investigation which had appeared to spiral out of control after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week.

Mr. Comey had previously headed the probe, which began last July, into alleged Russian meddling and possible collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin.

The fight has been seen as an unprecedented battle between the outsider, Mr. Trump, and the Washington establishment. Mr. Mueller’s appointment was seen as way to meet Democrats’ demands to elevate the investigation above Mr. Trump’s political chain of command.

Across Washington, bipartisan applause has greeted the announcement as the 72-year-old Mr. Mueller enjoys widespread respect for his 12-year tenure heading the FBI during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The White House, which has repeatedly said no evidence has been found so far to support the accusations, on Thursday erupted into a tweetstorm as Mr. Trump called the situation “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.” He also asked why his election opponent, Hillary Clinton, and former President Obama, were not under investigation.

Thursday’s Senate hearing — which came amid fresh accusations that Mr. Trump had sent Mr. Comey a memo asking him to back off his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — was originally scheduled to allow lawmakers to ask for the DOJ’s perspective on Mr. Comey’s firing.

Senators are expected to focus on that issue, particularly Mr. Rosenstein’s role. Highly regarded since his appointment by President George W. Bush as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor, Mr. Rosenstein rose in the Justice Department during the Obama era before Mr. Trump picked him as deputy attorney general.

But many in Washington’s legal community questioned his ethics last week when he appeared to do Mr. Trump’s dirty work by writing a memo about Mr. Comey’s conduct, which gave the president grounds for the firing. Mr. Mueller’s appointment has begun to restore Mr. Rosenstein’s credibility, legal analysts say.

Senators could also tackle the embarrassing tone of the recent chaos, which some high-ranking intelligence say makes everyone look bad.

Many Republicans earlier this week were arguing that a political maverick like Mr. Trump was being unfairly targeted by left-learning media intent on trying to oust him from office.

Democrats continue to say the latest crisis is just more evidence that a man who never held public office lacks the temperament to serve as commander-in-chief.

Senators could also drill down into what they expect Mr. Mueller to pursue. Several have noted how comfortable he is maneuvering around Washington’s often treacherous corridors of highest power. The inquiry could go anywhere now, some say, and dig deeply into whether the Obama administration oversaw illegal and targeted leaks of sensitive intelligence.

The explosive and largely unverified anti-Trump dossier compiled by a former British spy could also come up, as some reports have linked the document to the FBI.

Also on Thursday, Reuters reported that Mr. Flynn and other Trump campaign advisors made at least 18 calls and emails to Russian official with Kremlin ties during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race.

The House will have a chance to hear from Mr. Mr. Rosenstein on Friday, as House Speaker Paul Ryan has invited him to brief all the members there.