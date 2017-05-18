DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a man ordered released from prison and then arrested by immigration authorities (all times local):

9:33 a.m.

Federal immigration authorities say a Colorado man ordered to be re-released from prison after a huge mix up is facing possible deportation to Cuba.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents arrested 38-year-old Rene Lima-Marin after he was released from prison Wednesday.

ICE said Thursday that he remains in its custody as it tries to deport him to Cuba, a country he left as a child.

Cuba only accepts deportations on a case-by-case basis so there’s not guarantee he will be sent there. If Cuba refuses to accept him, he could be allowed to remain in the United States with orders to check in regularly with immigration officials.

Lima-Marin was convicted of armed robbery in 2000, mistakenly released in 2008 and then ordered back to prison in 2014. This week a judge ordered him to be released again, saying it would be “draconian” to keep him in prison.

___

1:03 a.m.

What was supposed to be a joyous homecoming for a Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short turned to heartache when he was detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

Rene Lima-Marin’s wife was ready to pick him up from prison. Instead, he called her to tell her he was being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lima-Marin was convicted in 2000 in the armed robbery of two video stores. He was mistakenly released in 2008, then held a steady job, got married and had a son.

Authorities realized the mistake in 2014 and returned him to prison.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Lima-Marin’s release, saying it would be “draconian” to keep him in prison