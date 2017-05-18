TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka hospital being purchased by the University of Kansas Health System plans to continue banning guns from its facilities.

The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health are in the process of buying St. Francis Health in Topeka. That deal comes as the Kansas Legislature is debating whether guns can be carried into state-operated mental health and medical facilities, which includes the Kansas Health System.

However, St. Francis Health spokeswoman Nikki Sloup says the Topeka hospital does not plan to change its policy banning concealed weapons. She says any new law would apply to public hospitals and St. Francis will not be a public hospital.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qw8R14 ) Kansas Health and Ardent will monitor the Legislature’s actions to determine any effect on St. Francis.

