President Trump’s campaign announced Thursday a record-breaking fundraising haul this week, saying it shows the American people stand with the president despite unrelenting attacks from the news media and political foes.

The campaign website, DonaldJTrump.com, and the joint fundraising operation with the Republican National Committee took in more than $314,000 in contribution Wednesday, which is a one-day record for fundraising since the election, said the campaign.

“The American people are with the president stronger than ever before,” said Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., which recently announced Mr. Trump’s re-election effort.

The money came in the same day the Justice Department named a special counsel to probe accusations that Trump campaign officials had links to Russian spies that interfered in the U.S. presidential election.

It was also the same day some Democratic lawmakers called for impeachment of the president.

“The president formed a very unique bond with the American people in the campaign as he understands better than anyone their economic struggles and concerns about the future for their children and grandchildren,” Mr. Glassner said. “I know the president deeply appreciates their support of him as he continues to fight the mainstream media and the establishment forces working together against him in Washington.”

The special counsel probe capped two weeks of increasing criticism of Mr. Trump, mostly from Democrats, following his firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.

The FBI has been investigating the Russia allegations since last summer. Officials repeatedly have said that no evidence so far has been found to support the Democrats’ accusations.