President Trump reiterated his pledge to build a border wall, using a meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday to warn of the growing threat of drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

“The drug epidemic is poisoning too many American lives and we’re going to stop it,” Mr. Trump said.

He said his border wall is part of the solution.

Congress erased Mr. Trump’s first request for border wall money in a spending bill earlier this month, but the administration says it is pushing ahead with testing prototypes later this summer, and will ask for money in the 2018 budget to erect barriers.

Even though illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border appears to be down dramatically under Mr. Trump, the flow of drugs remains high — with heroin and other serious narcotics surging.

That suggests that Mr. Trump’s get-tough approach inside the U.S. has deterred would-be migrants, but that the cartels continue to operate freely in their smuggling trade.

“Cocaine is poisoning too many lives and we are going to stop it. One of the ways is the wall,” Mr. Trump said.