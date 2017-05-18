President Trump said Thursday that there was “zero” collusion between himself and Russia during last year’s presidential campaign, and said the Justice Department’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter will serve to deepen divisions in the U.S.

“I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch hunt,” Mr. Trump said at a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

The president had sent mixed signals in the hours after the counsel was appointed Wednesday night. In an official statement from the White House he said he looked forward to the matter being concluded. But on his Twitter account Mr. Trump called the probe “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

On Thursday, he seemed to suggest both feelings were still true, and said the investigations were distracting from the work he was trying to do.

“I think it divides the country. Ii think we have a very divided country,” Mr. Trump said.