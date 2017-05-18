President Trump said Thursday he is “very close” to picking a new FBI director, and said former Sen. Joe Lieberman was one of the finalists.

The White House has said Mr. Trump could name a new director as soon as Friday before he leaves for his first trip abroad with stops in the Middle East and Europe.

“We’re very close to an FBI director,” said Mr. Trump, adding that the announcement is coming “soon.”

Mr. Trump made the remarks during a press photo spray as he met with Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos in the Oval Office.

Asked whether Mr. Lieberman, a former senator from Connecticut and the 2000 Democratic nominee for vice president, was still among the finalists, Mr. Trump gave an emphatic “yes.”

Senate Democrats said earlier that they wouldn’t accept anyone with a political background, which seemed to eliminate Mr. Lieberman.

It also would rule out for Democrats another finalist, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, a Republican.

The other candidates on the short list are acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and retired top FBI official Richard McFeely.

Mr. Trump has moved quickly to fill the job since firing James B. Comey last week, which ignited a firestorm of criticism in Washington and new charges that he was interfering with the FBI’s Russia investigation.