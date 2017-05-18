ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A southeastern Michigan county has given final approval to three resolutions to help legal immigrants and those living in the country illegally feel welcome.

The Ann Arbor News reports (http://bit.ly/2qwAdUD ) the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Wednesday night to approve the measures that lay out new county policies on immigration and dedicate $145,000 to help immigrants, including those targeted for deportation by the federal government.

One resolution urges Congress to adopt immigration reforms that restrict deportation actions to people charged with aggravated felonies and expand opportunities for legal immigration. The others provide equal services to people regardless of ethnicity, immigration status or physical characteristics and support the national Welcoming America initiative, which promotes cooperation and respect between foreign- and native-born people in the U.S.

