BAYLOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dog fights during hazing parties in a program that fostered sexual violence.

A former Baylor volleyball player, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges she was raped by four or more players after being taken from a party where she may have been drugged in 2012. Her lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges the players later burglarized her apartment and harassed her and her family until she left school the next year.

The woman said she told her mother, who gave an assistant football coach a list of players’ names, but never heard back. The woman said she later told her head coach, who brought the matter to football coach Art Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw.

Her account lines up with previous legal filings by Baylor’s Board of Regents that allege Briles, when showed a list of names of players allegedly involved in the woman’s case, replied: “Those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?” and said the woman should go to the police.

SOCCER

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - A new investigation into claims that Kuwaiti leaders of the Olympic Council of Asia bribed the region’s soccer officials has been opened by the Asian Football Confederation.

The AFC announced the internal probe in fallout from the U.S. Department of Justice’s sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer. It could identify leaders of AFC member federations suspected of taking bribes.

The investigation would look at “the circumstances surrounding the prosecution of former Guam Football Association President Richard Lai,” the AFC said in a statement.

Although Lai was also a member of the FIFA audit committee, a bigger target of the American case could be longtime Olympic powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait.

PRO FOOTBALL

BOSTON (AP) - Tom Brady played through a concussion last year on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title, according to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The injury, which was not reported by the team, left her worried about how long he should continue to play football.

Asked if she wanted the New England Patriots quarterback to retire, Bundchen expressed concern “as a wife” in an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every …” she said, before cutting herself off. “I mean, we don’t talk about it. But he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for anybody to go through.”

Brady sat out the first four games of the season as punishment for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal and missed practice late in the season for leg, thigh and ankle injuries. But he was not listed on the league-required injury reports for a concussion or head injury at any point during either the 2016 calendar year or the 2016 season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor battery complaint made against Cleveland Browns sixth-round draft pick Caleb Brantley, a defensive tackle from Florida.

The office of State Attorney William Cervone says in a news release that “it is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified.” Cervone says the decision was made after interviews with the woman who made the complaint and “multiple other witnesses.”

A Gainesville police affidavit had said that Brantley and the woman were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. on April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit said Brantley responded by hitting the woman in the face.

The Browns had raised some eyebrows when they selected Brantley in the draft last month.

PRO BASKETBALL

LaVar Ball has upped the ante.

The outspoken father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball said on Fox Sport 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that it will now cost a shoe company $3 billion to make a deal with his Big Baller Brand.

“If they want to talk to me now, it just went up to $3 billion. Triple Bs - billion, billion, billion,” LaVar said.

He also repeated that he wants Lonzo to play only for the Los Angeles Lakers, the hometown team that got the No. 2 pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft lottery.

“Now that Lonzo’s headed to Los Angeles, what they should have done is give me a billion dollars and let me be on my way,” LaVar said.

LaVar said he has sold 400 to 500 pairs of the $495 ZO2 shoes, and has no need to market his products to women.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) - A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago’s Wrigley Field has died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say Garrity fell over a railing after Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Police say he suffered head trauma from the fall.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Regan Smith will be the replacement driver for Aric Almirola this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports made the announcement.

Almirola spent Saturday night in a Kansas City hospital after fracturing a vertebra during a fiery wreck at Kansas Speedway. The top of Almirola’s car had to be cut away for him to be removed from the car and airlifted to the hospital.

Almirola is currently 23rd in the Monster Energy Series standings, but it’s not clear how long he will be sidelined.

Smith, a 10-year Cup veteran, has not raced in the top NASCAR series this season, though he has competed in four Truck series races.