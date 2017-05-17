The agent for Tom Brady says the New England Patriots quarterback wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion last year.

Don Yee made that statement to ESPN and added that “it’s obviously a good thing that the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in an interview that aired Wednesday that the quarterback played through a concussion last year while leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl title.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said “there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms.” McCarthy said league officials reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked Brady’s games.

