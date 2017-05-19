TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have signed fourth-round pick Dorian Johnson, agreeing to a four-year deal with the former Pittsburgh guard.

The team didn’t disclose financial terms Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Johnson was projected to go much higher than the 115th pick, but fell because of concerns about a liver condition. Johnson had said his liver enzymes are about five times higher than normal and that he keeps it under control with medication.

The lineman started the final 40 games of his college career and was a unanimous choice to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. He received the Panther Award as the senior who best promotes Pittsburgh through outstanding athletic achievements.

