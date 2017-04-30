Journalist Bob Woodward of Watergate fame has some advice for his younger peers — stop “binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” invited Mr. Woodward on set Friday morning to discuss President Donald Trump’s administration. The veteran reporter warned that too many journalists are allowing confirmation bias cloud their judgment.

“I think it’s time to dial back a little bit about because there are people around […] who are kind of binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid,” Mr. Woodward said, The Daily Caller reported. “And that is not going to work in journalism. Let the politicians have that binge drinking.”

Mr. Woodward’s comments come against a political backdrop in which Mr. Trump is accused of asking former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, along with claims the president revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly said that he has done nothing wrong.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel [sic] appointed!” the president tweeted Thursday, a reaction to Robert Mueller’s oversight role on the investigation into Russia’s meddling into the 2016 election.

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” Mr. Trump added.