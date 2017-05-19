MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Church signs often display innocuous messages such as “God answers knee mail.” But a small Presbyterian church in North Carolina is drawing criticism for its provocative signs, including one this week that reads “19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans, Sept. 11, 2001.”

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2rzddlD) that Lakeside Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Mooresville has also posted a message calling for a boycott of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” over a perceived gay character.

The church has a section on its website defending its signs. The church says it wants to “speak the truth, and feel that very few are willing to do so in this age of political correctness.”

Pastor Joseph Alghrary did not respond to a phone message from The Associated Press on Friday.