PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Providence City Council might change its rules to allow for the removal of its indicted president.

A majority of council members on Friday called for a special Monday meeting to consider the change.

Council President Luis Aponte was charged this month with embezzlement and misusing campaign funds. The Democrat is fighting the accusations and says stepping down would be an admission of guilt.

The proposal to be considered Monday would allow for a two-thirds council vote to permanently remove a president.

Aponte is the second council member to be indicted in a year. Voters in Councilman Kevin Jackson’s ward recalled him from office after an embezzlement indictment. Jackson has maintained his innocence.

The council also plans to declare Jackson’s seat vacant Monday, allowing for an election to replace him.