CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Three years into a deal with the Carolina Panthers that allows the city of Charlotte select rent-free usage of the Bank of America stadium, most of the allotted days have gone unused.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2q2ZGSk ) the NFL team is required to provide the city five rent-free days a year during the offseason, in exchange for using taxpayer money for stadium renovations. The city has used up seven days since the deal’s initiation and is on track to only use two this year. The unused dates - currently tallied at eight - expire in 2023.

Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority Tom Murray says that stadiums are difficult to fill and expensive to operate, even without the cost of rent. City officials are looking for events, but are hindered by construction.

