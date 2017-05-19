RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina legislator receiving prison time this week for federal crimes related to the misuse of campaign money now is expected to have state charges against him resolved.

A court hearing is slated for Friday in Wake County involving ex-Sen. Fletcher Hartsell. The Concord Republican was indicted last year on three felony counts of filing false campaign reports.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Hartsell to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to federal tax and fraud counts. An investigation alleged he used more than $200,000 in campaign funds for his personal benefit. The probe found Hartsell used the funds on items like vacations, speeding tickets and haircuts.

Hartsell was the longest-serving senator when he decided not to seek re-election last fall after 26 years.