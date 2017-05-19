PECOS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a former West Texas county judge faces federal bribery and income tax-related charges in a public corruption investigation linked to an indicted state senator.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against ex-Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo.

Federal indictments returned Tuesday in San Antonio accuse Sen. Carlos Uresti of engaging in a Ponzi scheme to market hydraulic fracturing sand for oil production. Uresti is charged with multiple conspiracy and fraud-related counts.

Prosecutors say Uresti is also charged with aiding a bribery scheme to help secure a 2006 medical services contract for the Reeves County Correctional Center. Investigators say Galindo was paid to provide insider bidding information, plus hasn’t filed individual tax returns since 2004.

Uresti denies the allegations. No publicly listed phone number could immediately be located for Galindo.