Huma Abedin, the longtime top aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of Anthony Weiner, is filing for divorce, according to reports.

Her attorneys are submitting the paperwork Friday afternoon in a Manhattan courthouse, New York City’s CBS affiliate reported, citing unnamed sources.

The move comes after Mr. Weiner pleaded guilty earlier Friday to charges in a federal sexting case.

The New York Post Abedin brought an “Anonymous vs. Anonymous” action in Manhattan Supreme Court, asking for the court to seal the case.” target=”_blank”>reported Friday that the filing was made as an “Anonymous vs. Anonymous” and that Ms. Abedin wishes the court to seal the records in the case. The Post also noted the filing is uncontested, which likely means there will be no significant battle over custody of the couple’s 5-year-old boy.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” Mr. Weiner told the court, The Associated Press reported. He will have to register as a sex offender and will learn his prison sentence at a later date.

Ms. Abedin separated from the former Brooklyn congressman in late August on the heels of revelations about Mr. Weiner’s ongoing internet misconduct and self-destructive behavior, including evidence that he engaged in sexually explicit chats online in the presence of the couple’s young son.