Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is having a “told you so” moment about President Trump’s leadership.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president,” Mr. Bush, who unsuccessfully ran against Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential race, said Friday at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, CNN reported.

“Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now,” he added.

Mr. Bush said a big concern is administration officials leaking information to the press.

“I’ve never seen a White House as leaky as this one,” he said. “People should be fired if they’re disloyal to the president of the United States and leaking.”

He also said the president should stop giving “our enemies all sorts of nuances and insights” into his thought process via Twitter.

“Stop tweeting,” he said.

Sitting onstage next to former senior adviser to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Mr. Bush said he didn’t think the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare would make it through Congress this year.

He agreed with Ms. Jarrett that the Senate’s special working group on health care reform should be more diverse.

“When you have 10 average white guys looking at things, there’s better than a 50/50 chance it’s going to be a screw-up,” Mr. Bush said.