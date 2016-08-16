Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden admitted Thursday that he “never thought” Hillary Clinton was a great candidate, suggesting that he probably could have run a better campaign.

Mr. Biden was asked at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas when he realized that Mrs. Clinton was the right candidate in the 2016 presidential race.

“I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate,” he said, CNN reported.

Mr. Biden, who decided against running for president following the 2015 death of his eldest son, conceded Thursday that Mrs. Clinton “would have been a really good president.”

Without mentioning President Trump directly, Mr. Biden remarked that former President Barack Obama went eight years “without a single scandal” — a veiled insult against the current administration that elicited applause from the audience, according to CNN.

Mr. Biden admitted that the Obama administration “made mistakes,” but said the former president was “absolutely, totally competent” for the job.

Mr. Biden, 74, also didn’t rule out another White House bid. Asked if he will run for president in 2020, he replied, “Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not.”