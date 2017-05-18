House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi gave a tacit green light to her lawmakers to pursue impeachment against President Trump on Friday, saying in a published interview that her members “are going to do what they’re going to do.”

Speaking to the Associated Press Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said it’s Mr. Trump who has fostered questions of impeachment, and she questioned his fitness for the office.

“The person who’s going to impeach Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” she told the news service.

While some rank-and-file Democrats have begun to lay out a case for impeachment, party leaders had been keeping them at arm’s length, saying the undertaking should not be done lightly.

But Mrs. Pelosi made clear Friday her troops should pursue it if they want to.

“I’m not feeding the flame of any impeachment talk,” she said. “But members are going to do what they’re going to do, and their constituents think that the behavior of the president is appalling.”

Mrs. Pelosi declined to answer when the Associated Press asked if she believed Trump was of sound mind.

“Oh I hope so, I mean I can’t really go to that place,” the Democratic leader and former House speaker said. “There are many people whose judgment I respect who don’t think he is, but I’m not going to make any judgment about that. I haven’t had that much exposure to him quite frankly.”