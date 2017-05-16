Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday there is “mounting evidence” of obstruction of justice in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

“There is mounting evidence of it,” Mr. Blumenthal said on CNN.

But Mr. Blumenthal also cautioned against declarations a crime had already been committed.

“We have to be careful. We don’t want to say there is proof,” he said.

The Connecticut Democrat also said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein admitted at his briefing to senators on Capitol Hill Thursday to writing the memo after knowing President Trump was going to fire former FBI Director James B. Comey. But Mr. Blumenthal said Mr. Rosenstein “left a lot of questions unanswered.”

“He knew that Trump was going to fire Comey when he wrote that memo, which is significant because it raises all kinds of questions,” Mr. Blumenthal said. “He basically left a lot of questions unanswered, in fact, a lot of missing pieces that need to be filled in by the special prosecutor.”

Mr. Blumenthal also said that despite knowing former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who also hails from Connecticut, that he’d like to see a person without a political background in the role as FBI director.

“There is a strong feeling among many of my colleagues, and I share it, that the director of the FBI should be someone with a real strong background, and expertise, and experience in criminal justice rather than politics,” Mr. Blumenthal said.