Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, the team announced.

Fitzpatrick will back up starting QB Jameis Winston.

This will be the seventh team Fitzpatrick will have played for. Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, with his 2016 campaign being arguably the worst of his career.

Fitzpatrick threw for 2,710 yards last year in 14 games, having only 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.