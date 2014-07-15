LEESBURG — Right around the beginning of organized team activities during the offseason, the Redskins know to look out for one date: The Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia Golf Classic.

Kerrigan, teammates, coaches and other Redskins loyalists were treated to lovely weather at the golf course at Lansdowne Resort in Virginia Monday, where they played a round and attended a banquet, reception and silent auction to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“It’s really cool,” Kerrigan said. “I know just working with this foundation and some other events related to it like the Leukemia Ball, you get to see videos and whatnot of how doctors are using the funds that we generate through these events to research blood cancers. So you really see the tangible results of the funds we raise, and that’s a really cool thing.”

The event honored two child leukemia survivors, 5-year-old Mason Mazzuca and 10-year-old Kasyn Olivadotti. Kasyn is the daughter of Redskins inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Inside linebacker Will Compton attended the event and said that Olivadotti was planning on speaking to some of the team later in the day. Compton was excited to hear his coach open up.

“He’s very humble, keeps it quiet, doesn’t want to be at the forefront of anything, but I love coach KO man and I’m really happy to be here for him,” Compton said.

Kerrigan has been involved in the event, in its 12th year, for the past three years after taking over for Brian Orakpo, the since-departed outside linebacker who now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s great to get everybody out here on the golf course and support Ryan, Ryan’s been doing this for a couple years now and it’s a big part of what we do,” said coach Jay Gruden. “We always look forward to it in OTAs, we know that this day is always penciled off for this tournament, and it’s good to get everybody out here for a good cause.”

Since the tournament began taking place annually in 2006, it has raised $3 million dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, according to the organization’s figures.