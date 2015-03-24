Rep. Sean Duffy said Friday that if there were evidence of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, it would have already been leaked.

“Washington is leaking like a sieve,” Mr. Duffy said on CNN. “There are no secrets.”

“I’m not buying into the fact that there’s any collusion,” he said.

The Wisconsin Republican said it is the media “drumbeat” that has already decided there is collusion and is now moving on to talks of impeachment.

“I think the drumbeat is there must be something there, there’s gotta be evidence,” he said. “You don’t have any evidence, and I don’t have any evidence.”