President Trump is set to shake up his communications team, moving press secretary Sean Spicer from the podium at daily briefing, according to sources close to the White House.

Mr. Spicer is expected to remain in a top job in the press office but will be replaced by deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders in providing daily White House briefings, said the source.

The shakeup was predictable following two weeks of communications turmoil at the White House after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.

Mr. Spicer also has had a combative relationship with the press, which has been lampooned repeatedly on “Saturday Night Live,” providing a further distraction for the president’s agenda.

President Trump’s first trip abroad that begins Friday will ease the transition from Mr. Spicer to Mrs. Sanders as the face of the White House, said the source.

Both Mr. Spicer and Mrs. Sanders are accompanying the president on the eight-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.