As if Tom Brady couldn’t be any more successful, the New England Patriots quarterback signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Aston Martin, the British luxury car company announced Friday.

Aston Martin will pay Brady to drive and pitch the DB11, a car worth at least $211,995, according to ESPN.

“As a longtime fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” Brady said in a press release.

Brady will also get to help design his own version of Aston Martin’s “Vanquish S” line. Only 12, the same number as Brady’s jersey, will be made and available for the public to buy.