As he prepared for his first trip abroad at president, President Trump promised that his mission overseas would be to keep America safe.

“Getting ready for my big foreign trip. Will be strongly protecting American interests - that’s what I like to do!” Mr. Trump tweeted just hours before his scheduled departure.

Mr. Trump’s first stop on the eight-day tour will be Saudi Arabia, where he’ll meet with leaders of the Muslim world and seek greater cooperation in combating radical Islamic terrorism and the threat from Iran.

The trip will continue to Israel and Vatican City in Rome, as he visits the homeland and holy sites of three major world religions.

The president then will attend a NATO leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, and a G7 meeting in Sicily.