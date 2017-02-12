A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to patch up bad feelings between the U.S. and Mexico, introducing a resolution praising years of cooperation on everything from defense to law enforcement.

Sponsored by Rep. Elliot Engel, a Democrat, and Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican, the resolution “reaffirms” Congress’s support for neighborly relations “based on mutual respect and the promotion of shared democratic values and principles.”

The legislation comes as President Trump is testing ties between the countries with his approach to immigration enforcement. His moves, which have been stunningly successful in reducing the flow of illegal immigrants across the border, have nonetheless sparked a fierce backlash among Mexicans who say they are being demonized.

On Thursday Mr. Trump also officially notified Congress that he will begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 1990s-era trade deal he says Mexico has won.

But that decision is meeting less pushback, since it’s not as severe as canceling the trade agreement altogether. Mexican officials said they welcome updating the agreement.