LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have signed offensive tackle Bradley Sowell to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Sowell appeared in 10 games with nine starts for Seattle last year. He made 12 starts and 48 appearances over the previous three seasons with Arizona and also played in 10 games for Indianapolis in 2012.

Signing Sowell gives Chicago depth behind starting tackles behind Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, Jr. The Bears announced the move on Tuesday.

Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 last season.

