Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is set to give the commencement speech at a historically black college next week, and the announcement is already stirring up controversy.

In a video message, Bethune-Cookman University President Edison O. Jackson said that inviting Ms. DeVos to speak was an opportunity to build a relationship with a person who has influence in areas that are important to students and educators.

Part of the criticism comes from Ms. DeVos‘ February comments that black universities were the first step toward school choice, which many criticized as highlighting segregation.