CLEVELAND (AP) - Gareon Conley’s attorney says the NFL prospect drafted by the Raiders has given a statement and DNA sample to Cleveland police investigating an accusation that he raped a woman.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, confirmed the 21-year-old former Ohio State cornerback met with authorities on Monday and consented to a cheek swab for DNA collection. No charges have been filed.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said the meeting took place Monday but declined to release details.

A police report released last week says the 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9.

Conley denies a sexual assault took place. His attorney says there was “a consensual sexual event” that did not include intercourse.

Conley was chosen in the first round by Oakland as the 24th overall pick.

