PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former Pittsburgh Steelers doctor has been convicted of illegally trafficking in steroids and human growth hormones since shortly after the team cut him from its medical staff a decade ago.

A federal court jury on Tuesday convicted 67-year-old Richard Rydze (Ridz) on 180 counts of illegal distribution of steroids, human growth hormone and narcotics painkillers. Five other counts were removed for a separate trial.

None of the crimes had been linked to his two-decade-long service with the team.

Defense attorney Adrian Roe argued that criminal intent was impossible because Rydze was himself addicted to Vicodin due to a diabetic foot wound.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. The case was handled in Pittsburgh by Ohio federal prosecutors because Rydze he had been the doctor for the FBI in Pittsburgh.