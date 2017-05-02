BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A former college assistant football coach who police say sent sexual messages to two players at a high school where he used to coach will go to trial.

Twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Onesko, of East Millsboro, waived his preliminary hearing Monday. The charges against the former California University of Pennsylvania coach include unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation of a juvenile, and corruption of minors.

One felony charge of unlawful contact with a minor was withdrawn.

Police began investigating in February after the father of one of the teen boys from South Fayette High School reported that Onesko sent his son sexually explicit messages on Snapchat. Investigators charged Onesko in March.

He was fired from the university team shortly thereafter.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 15.