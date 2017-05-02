COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Police are investigating an incident where South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore and receiver Deebo Samuel have been accused of assaulting a customer at a bar early Saturday morning.

No one has been charged in the incident. Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said the inquiry was ongoing.

According to an incident report, Moore, Samuel and former Gamecocks linebacker Jalen Dread assaulted patron Payton Douglas after a verbal confrontation. The report said Douglass was punched in the face several times and had swelling around his left eye.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp was out of the office and did not immediately respond to messages.

Moore is a junior linebacker who sat out last year after neck fusion surgery.

Samuel, a sophomore, led the Gamecocks with 59 catches and 783 yards.