CLEVELAND (AP) - An unattended bag led officials to close a section of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport before determining there was no security threat.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy says a baggage porter had spotted the unattended bag in a ticketing and check-in zone Tuesday afternoon. The porter alerted airport security officials, who then notified Cleveland police.

Roads leading to the airport were closed off around 2 p.m. A K-9 unit and bomb squad were brought in to examine the bag.

Kennedy says some passengers were guided into safety zones away from the scene, while flights continued taking off and landing. Kennedy says airport operations returned to normal about 4 p.m.

The bag’s owner later was identified, questioned and released.

Authorities will consider whether to press any charges against the man.